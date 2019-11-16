Mourners remember toddler killed by falling air conditioner as sweet girl who loved to laugh

Dozens of mourners gathered at a candlelight vigil Saturday for a two-year-old girl who died after being hit by an air conditioner that fell from an apartment window earlier this week.

Family and community members remembered Crystal Mirogho as a loving and sweet child who loved to laugh.

Mirogho was just 2½-years-old when she was hit by a heavy window-mounted air conditioning unit that had fallen from the eighth storey of a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive on Monday afternoon.

Speakers at the vigil thanked supporters for braving Saturday's chilly weather to pay their respects to the toddler's devastated family.

Crystal's cousin Qasem Afzali said the girl's mother has barely been able to speak since she witnessed the tragedy.

Slavko Ristich, a personal injury lawyer representing the family, has said Crystal's mother and two siblings had been pushing her in a stroller outside when the air conditioner fell.

Family and community members remembered Crystal Mirogho as a loving and sweet child who loved to laugh. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Police have said the unit fell from the eighth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building on the city's east side. Earlier this week, Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said there were no charges pending.

As of Saturday, more than $32,624 had been raised on a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses and to relocate to another building.

According to the page, Crystal's mother and two siblings saw the AC unit fall on the toddler.

"She was the youngest in our family and the light of our lives," the GoFundMe page says. "The family cannot bear to go back to the same building where their daughter was killed."