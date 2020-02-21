Cruises cancelled over coronavirus concerns leave thousands scrambling

Two Toronto-area residents are among thousands left scrambling as concern over the coronavirus has prompted at least two cruise lines to cancel trips to all destinations in Southeast Asia.

Anita and Bob Tiessen booked a cruise from Singapore to Hong Kong more than a year ago.

No one could have predicted then that a fast-moving virus would infect some 75,465 people in China and lead to over 1,000 cases elsewhere globally, leaving more than 2,000 dead.

"We booked our cruise 17 months in advance. That gave us 17 months to do the planning. Now this gives us three days to the replacement," Bob said.

The Mississauga couple say they were told two weeks ago that that their Oceania cruise would be rerouted due to the outbreak. But two days ago, they say, it was cancelled altogether.

"What was more shocking to me than our cruise being cancelled is that they told us they're cancelling all cruises in Asia until the end of June and, of course, the financial impact to the cruise line," Anita said.

"It just tells me this is a huge deal for them and I guess they don't want to be the company that's in the news for having a ship stranded and all these people stuck on board."

In a statement to CBC News, Oceania said, "Out of an abundance of caution and as a result of the uncertainty surrounding port entry and berthing availability in various destinations in Asia, Oceania Cruises has made the prudent decision to cancel all voyages in Asia through June 2020."

On Thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line also announced it cancelled all trips to Asia until the third quarter of 2020.

The move is "unheard of," said Robert Townshend, president of Total Advantage Travel.

"Nothing like this has happened before where they've cancelled that many cruises all right to the summer," he said.

Townshend says he has been getting plenty of calls from worried clients about cruise trips that aren't going anywhere near Asia.

The couple says they have been compensated for almost all of their expenses, and have managed to book another trip to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

But there's still quite a bit of planning to do.

"We're leaving in two days," Anita said.