Crown withdraws weapons charge against killer Paul Bernardo

Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo will not face trial on one count of weapons possession after the Crown withdrew the charge this morning in an eastern Ontario court.

Authorities accused the maximum-security inmate of possessing a "shank" — consisting of a screw with a pen as a handle — in prison in February.

The Crown says the charge was withdrawn because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The 54-year-old Bernardo had said he wanted to get the trial done before a parole hearing scheduled for later this month.

Also known as the "Scarborough rapist," Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls and numerous sexual assaults in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough.

He was labelled a dangerous offender and was not to be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years behind bars. He was arrested in southern Ontario in early 1993.

Bernardo kidnapped, tortured and killed Leslie Mahaffy, 14, of Burlington, Ont., in June 1991 at his home in Port Dalhousie, Ont., before dismembering her body, encasing her remains in cement and discarding them in a nearby lake. He tortured and killed Kristen French, 15, of St. Catharines, Ont., in April 1992 after keeping her captive for three days.

Bernardo's then wife, Karla Homolka, was complicit in his crimes. In return for testifying against him, she served 12 years until 2005 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in what critics at the time branded a "deal with the devil."

Homolka is now a mother, and last year it was revealed she had been volunteering at a Montreal-area elementary school, prompting a revision of its policies.

Bernardo, who admitted to raping 14 other women, was later convicted of manslaughter in the December 1990 death of Homolka's younger sister, Tammy. The 15-year-old died after the pair drugged her and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Homolka would later say she wanted to give Tammy's virginity to Bernardo for Christmas.