Hundreds without power in 2 west-end Toronto towers after electrical fire

Hundreds of residents in a high rise complex in Toronto's west end were still without power on Thursday after an electrical fire on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in an electrical room on the 19th floor of one building at the Crossways Complex on Dundas Street West. Firefighters were called to the complex at about 6 p.m. The complex has two residential towers with 29 floors each.

No one was injured in the blaze, which has been contained.

On Thursday, backup generators were providing emergency lighting in hallways and common areas. One emergency elevator was operating in each tower, but there was no power in individual units more than 24 hours after the fire started.

Alessia Di Geso, director of finance for Creccal Investments Ltd., the property management company that runs the complex, said parts have been ordered to complete electrical repairs.

"I hope you can appreciate that all of the building management and staff, myself included, are all hands on deck to address the issue at the building, including ensuring tenants are safe and that repairs are completed as quickly as possible," Geso said in an email to CBC Toronto on Thursday.

Once the repairs are completed, Toronto Hydro said, it will be able to restore power to the entire complex.

"We can confirm that the building in question is without power due to an issue with customer-owned equipment," Toronto Hydro said in an email on Thursday.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto Hydro said the power remained out.

In a notice to tenants, the property management company said power should be restored by late Friday.

