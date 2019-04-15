Suspect posing as delivery man shot woman with concealed crossbow, police say

Police say they're looking for a man they believe posed as a delivery man in order to shoot a woman with a crossbow in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said Monday that in November, a 44-year-old woman answered her door to the supposed delivery man who was carrying a large box.

They say the woman and the suspect had a short conversation before the man shot her with a crossbow he had hidden inside the box.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident below.

Police said the suspect then fled the area, and police arrived to find the woman with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators initially said the woman was injured by an "edged weapon."

Officers said they believe the incident was a "premeditated, targeted and isolated attack" based on the conversation between the woman and suspect before she was shot.

They said the crossbow used in the attack was meant for large game hunting in order to "inflict the maximum amount of damage possible."

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, who fled the scene in a dark coloured pick up truck.