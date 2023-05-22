Bonnie Crombie exploring bid for provincial Liberal leadership

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is one step closer to deciding if she'll run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, sources close to her told CBC Toronto.

Crombie is setting up an exploratory committee for a potential leadership bid, sources confirmed. She'll be providing more details Tuesday, sources said.

An apparent campaign website — bonnieforleader.ca — briefly appeared live on Monday before it was taken down.

The website included a section titled "My Vision for Ontario," that stated Crombie wants to build an inclusive province.

"I can't stand by as the current government takes us down the wrong path and does irrevocable damage for generations," it read.

A screenshot of a website called bonnieforleader.ca that has since been taken down. (CBC)

That section also said Ontario needs a government that encourages business instead of "advancing insiders and cronies."

In another section, under the heading "Why I'm Running," the website said the current provincial government has made things worse through cutbacks and under funding of key public services.

"Ontario is at a tipping point," the website read. "We cannot afford more of what this government has done over the past five years."