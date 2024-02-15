Video captures armed break-in at York Region home with residents still inside

York Regional Police have released footage of several suspects involved in a home invasion robbery in East Gwillimbury while residents were inside.

The incident happened in the area of Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road on Wednesday around midnight, police said in a news release.

Police say two people were home during the incident. The video shows the burglars wearing masks, dark clothing and armed with guns.

Video shows the male resident held up a golf club but put it down once he saw the suspects who entered the house were armed.

"He made the right decision to not confront those suspects," police said. "The safest thing to do is protect yourself before you protect your property."

Police said one of the suspects whipped the male victim with a pistol while demanding money. He was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at his home. The other victim was unharmed.

The suspects took several valuables from the home and then fled in a light-coloured vehicle, police say.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are looking for anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Police say that if residents are home during a break-in, they should call 911 and leave the line open.