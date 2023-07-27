Why a Brampton cricket tournament is attracting 150 million TV viewers worldwide, organizers say

An international cricket tournament held in the Greater Toronto Area not only has a television audience of 150 million people worldwide, it'll also pour millions of dollars into the economy this year, its organizers say.

Cricket is the fastest-growing sport in Canada and this year's Global T20 Canada tournament, taking place in Brampton from July 20 to Aug. 6, will attract tens of thousands of hungry fans, say organizers.

The tournament began in 2018 but had to shut down after its sophomore season due to the pandemic. Now it's attracted top-tier international cricket stars to play on the six Canadian teams in the tournament.

Harsh Thaker, who represents Canada internationally but is playing for the Vancouver Knights in the tournament, says it's been "special" competing alongside players he looks up to, like Rassie van der Dussen.

"You get to learn a lot from all these international stars," said Thaker.

Harsh Thaker will compete for the Vancouver Knights in this year's GT20 Canada cricket tournament. (CBC)

Other big names to grace the field include Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi, who are revered amongst the cricket faithful in Brampton.

"A tournament that brings cricket icons and legends to Canada is beautiful and I think it's a gift to Canadian cricket, but it's certainly special to have in Brampton," said Brampton mayor Patrick Brown.

Canadian cricketers 'playing with their heroes'

Brown says GT20 shines a spotlight on cricket at a time when there are not enough facilities in Brampton to accommodate the massive surge in demand for the sport, with hundreds of local cricket teams on waitlists to play. He says Brampton adds fields every year, but can't keep pace with the city's devotion to the game.

Jason Harper, the tournament's director, says it's not a hard sell to get international cricketers to come to Canada, given the fan base in Brampton.

He says while the tournament costs about $12 million to host and employs thousands of locals, he says the real effects are felt on the Canadian cricket field.

"There are 40 or so Canadian players involved, playing with their heroes, the guys that inspired them from around the world," said Harper.

Harper adds this has an effect on the development of Canadian cricket and energizes the next generation of would-be cricket stars growing up in Brampton.

"They're seeing a pathway to performing in front of their families at the highest level on international television," says Harper.

Jason Harper, the GT20 tournament director, says it costs about $12 million to host the tournament. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

Local fan Dawn Sharma is thrilled to see Indian cricketer Singh in Brampton and will be bringing her son on Friday to see him play.

"I'm hoping he will learn the game more and more," said Sharma.

Jinkle Mehta, a services coordinator at Hanson College who brought her students to the Brampton stadium for the day, said, "The atmosphere inside is amazing."

"This is really nice to see in our hometown," she added.

Cricket is especially popular throughout South Asia, says Rup Magon, a cricket enthusiast and musician belonging to Canadian bhangra band JoSH.

Cricket fans take in a match between the Mississauga Panthers and Toronto Nationals at the Global T20 tournament in Brampton on July 26, 2023. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

He compares the energy of a match between Pakistan and India to the tension felt across the country before Canada scored the golden goal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Magon adds he's excited people immigrating to Canada from Pakistan, India and other South Asian countries can continue to enjoy the sport here as it grows in popularity.

But, he says, it also helps reap financial benefits for local communities.

"We've got to remember that it develops more commerce. It develops cricket stores, it sells bats and gloves. The indoor soccer pitches that we have become indoor cricket pitches."

Brampton as North American 'capital of cricket'

For the second-most-watched sport worldwide behind soccer, Harper is excited for the future of the GT20 tournament and what it will bring to Brampton.

"It just looks like a two-and-a-half week spectacle, but the effects are long-term, financially and otherwise, for the City of Brampton and Ontario as a whole," said Harper, adding he hopes to bring it back for 2024.

And Brown agrees with that sentiment, especially as Brampton is trying to develop a multi-purpose cricket facility in the city that can be used all year round.

The TD Cricket Arena was built for the GT20 tournament, just adjacent to the CAA Centre in Brampton. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

The city launched an expression of interest process for companies interested in taking on the challenge of transforming City Lands, a site located by Highways 410 & 407, following a public survey that closed on Feb. 28.

"Maybe one day we can host the World Cup of Cricket in Canada," said Brown.

Rod Power, Brampton city councillor for Wards 7 and 8, says it's not a far-fetched idea, given the economic impact of having people from all over coming to the tournament.

"It is massive — we've got people coming from all over the world," said Power, "More importantly, it's bringing the community together."

"The aim is to make Brampton the North American capital of cricket."