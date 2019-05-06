Crews to work overnight after 4-alarm fire breaks out at Toronto adult education centre

Emergency crews will continue monitoring what was a four-alarm fire in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues after flames burned through the roof of an adult education centre Monday.

Toronto Fire was called to the Jones Avenue Adult Centre just before 5 p.m. where Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News heavy smoke had filled the building's third floor.

Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at an adult education centre in the Danforth and Jones area Monday. (CBC)

Seven construction workers had been on the roof of the building at the time the flames broke out and had to be rescued using ladders, Chief Matthew Pegg said.

At the height of the fire, the building's roof was compromised as flames spread upward, Eckerman told CBC News. Hydro and gas services were also turned off when one of the propane tanks that couldn't be removed from the roof rolled toward the flames.

By 10 p.m. Eckerman said the blaze had been downgraded extensively, though it remained a working fire with seven or eight trucks still on the scene trying to knock it down.

No injuries have been reported but several construction workers had to be rescued from the building's roof. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Investigators are still looking to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire, he said.

No injuries have been reported.