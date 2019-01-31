Crews are battling a five-alarm fire at the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough, where heavy smoke has blanketed the building.

Approximately 30 fire trucks are at the scene in the Glen Watford Drive and Rural Avenue area, according to Toronto Fire Captain Stephan Powell.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says firefighters have isolated pool and arena chemicals and are continuing "defensive operations" but the conditions are "extremely demanding."

Emergency crews were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. for reports that a fire had broken out in the centre's mechanical room. There's no word yet on the exact origin, Powell said. (Submitted by Daniel Zilisch)

Emergency crews were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. for reports that a fire had broken out in the centre's mechanical room. There's no word yet on the exact origin, Powell said.

Since then, the blaze has been upgraded from a three-alarm incident to five alarms.

The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Coming at you Live!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://t.co/uJZfvkMZG6">pic.twitter.com/uJZfvkMZG6</a> —@turningcanuck

Daniel Zilisch, a Scarborough resident, told CBC News he was at the centre to go skating with his son when they heard the alarm.

"We thought it was just some kid or something, but then we looked at the roof of the place and it was smoking," Zilisch said.

"Everybody was trying to get out of there as fast as they could. Lifeguards were in swimsuits coming out wet," he added.

Update:<br>- The building has been evacuated<br>- No reports of injuries at this this point<br>- Glen Watford is closed at Sheppard Ave<br>- now a 3 -alarm fire <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS42Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS42Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO196180?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO196180</a>^adc —@TPSOperations Fire @ Agincourt Rec Centre now a 4 alarm, firefighters battling flames and extreme cold temps since just after 5 pm today <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/aaiPP92Wcm">pic.twitter.com/aaiPP92Wcm</a> —@AdrianCheungCBC After making it out, Zilisch said he decided to stay at the scene for a while so that people might have a warm car to get into.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene all night to monitor the situation.

The City of Toronto facility is one of two leisure pools in Scarborough, and is also home to a number of local sports clubs. The centre also houses two indoor ice rinks and a Snoezelen Room — a special multi-sensory environment designed for people with disabilities.

The fire's impact on the community "is unknown at this time," city spokesperson Brad Ross said in a tweet.

The centre is the second busiest in Scarborough after the Pan Am Sports Centre, with nearly 3,000 registrations in the winter session for more than 400 courses.