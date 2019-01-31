Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough

Crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough, where heavy smoke has blanketed the building.

Twenty-two fire trucks are at the scene in the Glen Watford Drive and Rural Avenue area, according to Toronto Fire Captain Stephan Powell.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. for reports that a fire had broken out in the centre's mechanical room. There's no word yet on the exact origin, Powell said.

The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene all night to monitor the situation.

The City of Toronto facility is one of two leisure pools in Scarborough, and is also home to a number of local sports clubs. The centre also houses two indoor ice rinks and a Snoezelen Room — a special multi-sensory environment designed for people with disabilities.

The fire's impact on the community "is unknown at this time," city spokesperson Brad Ross said in a tweet.

The centre is the second busiest in Scarborough after the Pan Am Sports Centre, with nearly 3,000 registrations in the winter session for more than 400 courses.

