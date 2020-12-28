Crews battle 'challenging' five-alarm blaze at abandoned building

Toronto Fire says crews continue to battle smoke and flames Monday morning after a five-alarm fire broke out at an abandoned building near Dundas Street West and Sterling Road on Sunday night.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, Toronto Fire said about 95 per cent of the fire had been put out, but police and fire crews were there all night attempting to extinguish hotspots. No injuries have been reported.

Acting Chief Jim Jessop said Sunday that their crews were met with "heavy flames" and smoke coming out of multiple sides of the building and there have been internal and external collapses of the structure.

Fire investigations has also been notified, and will be onsite Monday to determine the origins of the blaze, Jessop said.

Fire started at old tool rental building

Toronto Fire said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday of a fire at 1875 Dundas St. W., which is believed to be an old tool rental building in the area.

The building is owned by Metrolinx, Ana Bailão, the deputy mayor of Toronto, said on Twitter. She added that it was purchased for the rail corridor expansion and it was set to be demolished soon.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that at the fire's peak, 80 firefighters were there working to put out the "difficult and challenging" blaze.

Pegg said firefighters took a "defensive approach" to battling the flames and heavy construction equipment was brought in around midnight to to deconstruct the building.

The building occupies one storey on the road and then drops another two stories to the Metrolinx tracks below.

As a result, Metrolinx had stopped trains from running in the area. The Union Pearson Express train to Toronto Pearson International Airport had also been paused in both directions, but has since resumed regular service.