Crews battle 4-alarm fire at adult education centre in Danforth and Jones area

Emergency crews are battling a three-alarm fire in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues after flames broke out at an adult education centre.

Toronto Fire was called to the Jones Avenue Adult Centre just before 5 p.m. where Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News heavy smoke had filled the building's third floor.

Seven people were working on the roof of the building at the time the flames broke out, he said.

The fire is not yet under control but the building has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.