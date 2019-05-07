2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after car crashes in the Beach

Two people were injured, one critically, after a driver lost control and hit a parked car and hydro pole in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood early Tuesday, police say.

The crash occurred on Woodbine Avenue, south of Queen Street East, according to Sgt. Alex Crews, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:11 a.m.

A male driver, 25, suffered life-threatening injuries, while a female passenger, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto paramedics took both to a trauma centre.

The crash occurred when the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the road, struck a parked car, then veered into a hydro pole, Crews said. The parked car then hit another parked car.

"It's a pretty extensive scene. There's a lot of debris," said Crews.

Early on Tuesday morning, a 25-year-old male driver lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a parked car and hydro pole. (Grant Jennings/CBC)

Investigators are looking at whether the weather, road conditions, speed and the mechanical fitness of the vehicle were factors in the crash.

"It was dark. It was raining," he added. "All aspects of the collision are being looked at."

Crews added that crashes have occurred on that same stretch of Woodbine Avenue where the road curves south of Queen Street East in the past.

"Almost any police officer who works in that area has investigated a crash in that area," he said. "It's not uncommon for collisions to happen there."

Police closed a stretch of Woodbine Avenue as officers investigated the crash but the road has been reopened.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with security camera or dashboard camera video is urged to call police.