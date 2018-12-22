Woman dead, 2 others injured in Yorkville crash

A woman believed to be in her 30s has died after a crash in Toronto early Saturday.

The crash between two vehicles at Davenport Road and Hazelton Avenue left two other people with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man also believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital, while the third injured person was treated at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 6:25 a.m.

Police said one of the vehicles rolled over.

Davenport Road is closed from Avenue Road to Belmont Street as officers reconstruct the collision. Police said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.