Driver charged in 'violent' Brampton crash caught on video, police say

Peel police say they have arrested and charged a man involved in a "violent" crash captured on home surveillance video earlier this week.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive on Tuesday, seriously injured two women, police said in a news release. Police were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m.

Video of the crash shared on social media appeared to show a dark Audi travelling at high speed before colliding with a vehicle turning left, occupied by the two women.

The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old Brampton man, is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm under the Criminal Code. He also faces non-criminal charges of driving under suspension and racing a motor vehicle as well as operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

"Investigators are reviewing evidence, including multiple video angles, and investigating the possibility that another vehicle may be involved," police said in the release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashboard camera footage is being urged to call police.