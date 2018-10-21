2 drivers critically injured in early morning Brampton crash

Two male drivers were critically injured early Sunday when two cars crashed in a Brampton intersection, Peel police say.

Police received a call about the crash at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue at 8:31 a.m.

Both drivers, aged 34 and 52, were rushed to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening but critical injuries in Toronto, police said.

The men were alone in their respective cars. One driver had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Police have closed the intersection as officers from Peel police's major collision bureau investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.