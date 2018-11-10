Updated
Crash between 2 trucks closes eastbound ramps to Highway 401 in Pickering
A crash involving two transport trucks has closed the eastbound on and off ramps to Highway 401 at Brock Road in Pickering, police say.
Durham police say they are investigating the early morning crash
Durham police said they are investigating the early morning crash on Saturday.
RAMP CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Brock Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pickering?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pickering</a> - Both on/off ramps closed following collision. ^jt <a href="https://t.co/besspGm10z">pic.twitter.com/besspGm10z</a>—@OPP_GTATraffic
Brock Rd, Pickering shut down both directions at the 401 Hwy. for MVC investigation. Eastbound ramps to 401 also closed.—@DRPS