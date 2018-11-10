Skip to Main Content
Crash between 2 trucks closes eastbound ramps to Highway 401 in Pickering
The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted this photo of the early morning crash on Saturday. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

A crash involving two transport trucks has closed the eastbound on and off ramps to Highway 401 at Brock Road in Pickering, police say.

Durham police said they are investigating the early morning crash on Saturday.

