Crash sends woman to hospital, all 401 eastbound collector lanes closed at Weston Road

A woman has been rushed to hospital and all 401 eastbound collector lanes are closed at Weston Road after a crash in the area Friday afternoon, according to the OPP.

Police say the female driver was without vital signs when paramedics transported her to hospital. There is no word yet on any other injuries or whether other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are being forced off at Weston Road and there is slow traffic in the area due to motorists slowing down to look at the crash site.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is investigating, and there is no word on when the collector lanes might reopen.