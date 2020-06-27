2 men dead after separate overnight collisions in Richmond Hill and Ajax

Two men have died after two separate car crashes in the Greater Toronto Area overnight.

A 27-year-old man died and four people were hurt after a two-car collision Friday night in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.

Meanwhile, one man is dead and several people are in hospital after a crash in Ajax early Saturday, said Durham Regional Police.

York Regional Police were called to Bayview and 16th avenues around 10 p.m. Friday night, said Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell.

The man, believed to be alone in his car, was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, said Bell.

Four people in the other car were brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at Bayview and 16th avenues, said York Regional Police Sgt. Andrew Bell. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The intersection has re-opened.

An investigation is ongoing, said Bell, who could not comment on whether police would lay charges.

Fatal crash in Ajax

In Ajax, two cars collided around 4:40 a.m. near Williamson Drive and Westney Road, said Sgt, Craig McInall.

McInall said there were multiple people in one car and a single driver in the other. He couldn't confirm what car the man who died was in.

Multiple other people went to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said.