900 customers still without power in Etobicoke after crash knocks down 3 hydro poles

About 900 customers are still without power in Etobicoke on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night knocked down three hydro poles.

One person suffered non-life-threatening in the crash and has been taken to hospital.

The vehicles collided in the area of Royal York and Dixon Roads before 11 p.m., according to Toronto police. The crash also pulled live wires down and led to a transformer fire, police said.

Nicole Kubas, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said the estimated time for power to be restored is 6 p.m. The number of customers without power was 1,500 at its peak but the number dropped overnight due to repairs, which are continuing on Sunday, she said.

Toronto Hydro said in a tweet that the crash did extensive damage and crews need time to repair the poles and wires safely.

"We know it's difficult to be without power and truly appreciate your patience," Toronto Hydro said.

Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said officers are still at the scene.

Dixon Road remains closed between McManus Road and Inchcliffe Crescent. Chung said the road closure is expected to last until Monday.