1 dead, 5 injured in crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga

One person is dead and five others have been taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Sunday, Peel paramedics say.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 west of Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Paramedics said they pronounced one person dead at the scene and took five people to a local hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

A sixth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries but refused to be transported.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed a stretch of Highway 403 westbound in Mississauga, near Oakville, as officers investigate. (Jeremy Cohn)

Paramedics were called to the scene at 6:13 a.m., according to Steve Walker, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

A total of six ambulances attended.

Debris was strewn on the highway after the fatal crash.

All westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Highway 407. The area is near Oakville.

The Ontario Provincial Police said there is no access to Highway 403 westbound from Winston Churchill Boulevard.