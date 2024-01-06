Driver, 17, charged after car crashed into North York home injuring 6 people

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a car crashed into a townhouse in North York injuring six people.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday.

In a news release Saturday, investigators said an SUV had collided into the rear of a residential low-rise building.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, reportedly left the roadway, driving onto the sidewalk before crashing into the three-storey townhouse.

Three adults in the home were injured including a man and a woman who were treated at the scene and another man who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three occupants in the vehicle — a teen, woman and child — were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, police said.

Police and Fire crews evacuated one building containing five separate units after it was discovered a gas main had been damaged, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.