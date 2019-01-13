Skip to Main Content
Man dead after Saturday night crash in Scarborough
Man dead after Saturday night crash in Scarborough

A man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Scarborough on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Police say 2 cars crashed in the area of McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive

McCowan Road remains closed from Brimorton to Meldazy Drives as officers investigate the fatal crash. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

One car appears to have hit a telephone pole.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan and Brimorton Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at about 10:15 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. T. Ralph of Toronto Police traffic services.

When police arrived at the scene, south of Brimorton Drive, they found a driver with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, also a man, suffered minor injuries.

Ralph said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

McCowan Road remains closed from Brimorton to Meldazy Drives as officers continue to investigate.

