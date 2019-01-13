Man dead after Saturday night crash in Scarborough
Police say 2 cars crashed in the area of McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive
A man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Scarborough on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
One car appears to have hit a telephone pole.
Emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan and Brimorton Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at about 10:15 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. T. Ralph of Toronto Police traffic services.
When police arrived at the scene, south of Brimorton Drive, they found a driver with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, also a man, suffered minor injuries.
Ralph said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
McCowan Road remains closed from Brimorton to Meldazy Drives as officers continue to investigate.
COLLISION:<br>McCowan Rd + Ellesmere Rd<br>-Car into telephone pole<br>-Very serious crash<br>-Driver possibly pinned<br>-Driver is VSA<br>-Intersection will be closed<br>-Traffic unit en route<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO74527?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO74527</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/torontopolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#torontopolice</a> on the scene of what looks like a fatal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crash</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Scarborough?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Scarborough</a>. South bound on McCowan at the intersection of Brimorton.<br>Hydro truck on scene. Vehicle looks wrapped in a Hydro pole. <a href="https://t.co/8blQzgEZMl">pic.twitter.com/8blQzgEZMl</a>—@ShabanaSh