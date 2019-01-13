Man dead after Saturday night crash in Scarborough

A man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Scarborough on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

One car appears to have hit a telephone pole.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McCowan and Brimorton Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at about 10:15 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. T. Ralph of Toronto Police traffic services.

When police arrived at the scene, south of Brimorton Drive, they found a driver with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, also a man, suffered minor injuries.

Ralph said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

McCowan Road remains closed from Brimorton to Meldazy Drives as officers continue to investigate.

COLLISION:<br>McCowan Rd + Ellesmere Rd<br>-Car into telephone pole<br>-Very serious crash<br>-Driver possibly pinned<br>-Driver is VSA<br>-Intersection will be closed<br>-Traffic unit en route<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO74527?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO74527</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations