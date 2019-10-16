Man in his 30s in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 crash in Toronto

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto on Tuesday night, police and paramedics say.

A car crashed into the back of a transport truck near Islington Avenue and the driver of the car, the only occupant of the vehicle, was critically injured. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre.

Police have closed Highway 401 westbound collector lanes at Islington Avenue, with traffic being diverted up Highway 400, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division.

The westbound express lanes in the area remain open, he added.

The OPP's traffic reconstruction team was called to the scene. Anybody with dashboard camera video of the crash is urged to call police.