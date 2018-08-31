2 injured after vehicle crashes into several others on Highway 401 in Pickering
Highway 401 westbound collector lanes closed on approach to Port Union Road
Two people were injured, one seriously, after a vehicle hit several other vehicles and rolled over in the collector lanes of Highway 401 westbound in Pickering early Friday.
Both people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash at about 7 a.m. west of Whites Road, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division.
Police have closed all Highway 401 westbound collector lanes east of Port Union Road near where the crash occurred.
Schmidt said the vehicle was southbound on Altona Road, when it went across Kingston Road and onto a dead end street. From there, it went through a steel guardrail, through a row of trees and a ditch, then made its way onto Highway 401 westbound collector lanes.
At that point, it crashed into several other vehicles and rolled.
Police are urging motorists in the area to take Highway 401 express lanes to avoid delays. Officers have started to direct vehicles stuck in the closure to turn around.
"All traffic is being forced off into the express," Schmidt said. "The investigation is ongoing."
The OPP says the highway's reopening time is not known.
Update: Collision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB collectors west of Whites Road <br>Vehicle rolled over after launching through the barrier <a href="https://t.co/px00hPOasE">pic.twitter.com/px00hPOasE</a>—@OPP_HSD
UPDATE: COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB Collectors approaching Port Union Rd - All Collector lanes remain CLOSED . Reopening time unknown. ^ag—@OPP_GTATraffic