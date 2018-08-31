2 injured after vehicle crashes into several others on Highway 401 in Pickering

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a vehicle hit several other vehicles and rolled over in the collector lanes of Highway 401 westbound in Pickering early Friday.

Both people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash at about 7 a.m. west of Whites Road, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division.

Police have closed all Highway 401 westbound collector lanes east of Port Union Road near where the crash occurred.

Debris was strewn all over the highway following the crash involving several other vehicles. Here is one that veered into the barrier. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

Schmidt said the vehicle was southbound on Altona Road, when it went across Kingston Road and onto a dead end street. From there, it went through a steel guardrail, through a row of trees and a ditch, then made its way onto Highway 401 westbound collector lanes.

At that point, it crashed into several other vehicles and rolled.

Police are urging motorists in the area to take Highway 401 express lanes to avoid delays. Officers have started to direct vehicles stuck in the closure to turn around.

"All traffic is being forced off into the express," Schmidt said. "The investigation is ongoing."

The OPP says the highway's reopening time is not known.

Emergency vehicles gather at the scene of a crash on Highway 401 early Friday. The crash has led to the closure of the westbound collector lanes near Port Union Road. (OPP GTA/Twitter)

