4-vehicle crash that led to fire closes part of Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police say a crash that led to a vehicle fire has closed part of the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night.

Police said the crash involving four vehicles happened on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway at Fort York Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Two of the vehicles involved were Mercedes-Benz, police said. The cars were racing, with one Mercedes-Benz catching fire, according to police.

Two occupants of the other Mercedes-Benz fled the scene on foot, police added.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Gardiner Expressway are closed as police investigate.