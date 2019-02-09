Man injured in crash into Centennial Recreation Centre in Scarborough

A man suffered head injuries when he drove into the exterior wall of the Centennial Recreation Centre in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

A city engineer was called in and determined that damage to the structure was minimal, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the facility at 1967 Ellesmere Rd. shortly after 10 a.m., said Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman.

The man crashed into the eastern wall of the building, he added.

Eckerman said there is no indication that anyone inside the building was hurt.

The driver was taken to hospital with head injuries. Eckerman could not say how serious the injuries were.