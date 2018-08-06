Girl, 6, and 36-year-old man injured in Caledon crash

A crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle in Caledon has left at least two people — one of them a six-year-old girl — with injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP spokesperson Tamara Schubert said the six-year-old girl was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Schubert said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash — on Highway 10 at Forks of the Credit Road — at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Both the man and the girl were in the passenger vehicle, OPP said.

A section of Highway 10 has been closed and will remain closed for several hours to facilitate the investigation, OPP said.