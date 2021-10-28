Woman charged in crash that killed 10-year-old girl in Vaughan, Ont.

A 33-year-old woman is facing charges in a crash that left a 10-year-old girl dead in Vaughan, Ont., last month.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 to Pleasant Ridge Ave., near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street, for a "serious" collision involving a white Hyundai Santa Fe and a child on a bicycle, York Regional Police said at the time.

The girl was rushed to hospital with "life threatening injuries." The driver of the Santa Fe was not injured and remained at the scene.



The girl was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries the following day.



The driver of the Santa Fe, who is from Mississauga, Ont., was arrested Wednesday.



She's been charged with careless driving causing death and is due in court next year.