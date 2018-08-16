Fire department workers are in the process of rescuing a woman inside the operator's compartment of a crane in downtown Toronto.

Emergency services were called to the construction site near the intersection of Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 6:30 a.m. ET.

Firefighters say they will attempt to speak to the woman first, then determine how to safely bring her down.

"They are going to go through their procedures to try to negotiate with her to get her down safely," said Acting Staff Sgt. Sean Cassidy of Toronto police.

The fire department's high-angle rescue squad is leading the operation.

"The crane boom actually hangs over, partially, onto the Gardiner Expressway, so there was some concern for her safety," Cassidy added.

It was not immediately clear how the woman scaled the crane.

It's the second such incident in 16 months in Toronto. In April 2017, a 23-year-old woman was rescued, and in January was granted an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to two mischief counts.