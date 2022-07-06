Harrowing videos show worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site

Distressing videos circulating online show a construction worker dangling high in the air from a crane load at a downtown Toronto construction site.

One 54-second snippet of video, apparently recorded from the point-of-view of another worker, was posted to Reddit on Wednesday morning.

A witness standing off-camera can be heard saying: "Oh my God, how the f--k did this happen?"

Videos of the same incident recorded from different angles were also being shared on other social media channels. It is not yet known when exactly the videos were captured.

All of the the videos end before it is clear if the worker made it safely to the ground, however commenters who said they witnessed the event said the man suffered only minor injuries.

Warning: Video includes strong language

Toronto police, firefighters and paramedics all told CBC News they received no calls related to such an incident in the last week.

CBC has also reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Labour, which investigates workplace incidents like this, to ask if any reports were filed.