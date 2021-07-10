Crane falls onto building in downtown Toronto, causing damage but no injuries, police say

A crane has fallen onto a condo building in downtown Toronto, causing significant damage but no injuries, police say.

Police said the crane is located on the top of a condo at 8 The Esplanade, near Yonge Street, and a portion of the crane called the counterbalance fell six metres below on Saturday shortly after 2 p.m.

The building is attached to and at the back of the Meridian Hall performing arts centre.

Police said no residences were damage by the crane collapse because the top floors of the condo are used for maintenance.

Emergency crews have evacuated nearby buildings in what they call the "danger zone" and are assessing the damage and structural integrity of the building.

Toronto Fire Services is advising residents to stay out of the area and police closed surrounding roads, but they were reopened just a couple hours after the incident.

There is structural damage to the building, Toronto Fire added.

Police said the damage from the crane counterweight is contained to the condo tower at 8 The Esplanade. Meridian Hall has not been damaged, police said.

TTC bus routes 121 Fort York and 75 Sherbourne have been diverted to avoid the area.