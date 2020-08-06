Nobody hurt after crane collapses onto downtown Toronto intersection

A construction crane collapsed onto a downtown Toronto intersection Thursday morning, but no fortunately no one was hurt.

Toronto police say the crane fell onto the intersection of River and Dundas streets just after 10:30 a.m.

No construction workers in the area at the time of the collapse, but there were pedestrians, paramedics say.

While no injuries have so far been reported, paramedics are keeping an eye on at least two people "shaken up" by the incident, Toronto paramedics Deputy Commander Steven Henderson said.

Henderson says there was no crane operator present at the time.

Toronto police, paramedics, and fire personnel remain at the scene of the collapsed crane. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

What caused the collapse is still unknown, said Toronto police Const. Michelle Flannery.

Paramedics, police, and fire personnel are on the scene. Several streets in the area have been closed and police are asking all drivers and pedestrians to avoid the scene now as they investigate.

Flannery says the Ministry of Labour will also be notified.