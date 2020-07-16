Crane collapses into downtown Toronto building

Emergency crews are assessing the extent of damage after a construction crane collapsed into a building near Wellington and Simcoe streets just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Toronto police said two buildings have been evacuated, at 145 Wellington Street and 40 University Avenue.

The crane operator had minor injuries, but was able to climb down from the crane on his own, police said.

Nobody else was injured, police said.

Fire crews currently on scene of a crane failure in down town Toronto <a href="https://t.co/n9WnxZfxEn">pic.twitter.com/n9WnxZfxEn</a> —@Toronto_Fire

Nearby roads are closed and drivers can expect delays.