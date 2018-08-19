Skip to Main Content
Toronto man charged with assault in alleged attack on newspaper photographer

Toronto man charged with assault in alleged attack on newspaper photographer

Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged assault on a newspaper photographer in the city's downtown.

Police say the accused, 29, of Toronto, is due in court this week

The Canadian Press ·
In this still taken from a video posted to the Toronto Sun's YouTube page, a man in a grey shirt forcefully grabs the hat off photographer Stan Behal's head at an anti-hate rally in Toronto last Saturday. (Toronto Sun/YouTube)

Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged assault on a newspaper photographer in the city's downtown.

It happened last Saturday during competing rallies at Nathan Phillips Square, a major public plaza in front of Toronto City Hall.

Toronto Sun photographer Stan Behal says one protester lunged at him and hit him in the head.

Behal says he decided to file a police complaint because he believes the alleged attack was motivated by growing anti-media sentiment.

In a statement Saturday night, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man from Toronto earlier in the day.

Police said the man has been charged with assault and is due in court Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us