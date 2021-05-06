York police arrest 3 men after attempt to defraud 80-year-old woman of $10K

York police have charged three Brampton men in connection with an alleged attempt to defraud an 80-year-old woman of $10,000.

In a news release, police say the woman received a call on May 3 from one of the accused claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police allege the man instructed the woman to withdraw $10,000 from the bank in two $5,000 increments and send the money to a Brampton address through a courier.

Investigators say the victim was threatened with arrest if she didn't comply.

York police say they intercepted the package the next day and when one of the three accused arrived to pick it up , investigators arrested him at the scene.

Through the investigation, police say they later found that two additional suspects were involved. Both men were arrested and charged.

The men, two 19-year-olds and one 21 year-old, face charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property through crime of over $5,000.

They're to appear in court in June.

The money said to be stolen from the woman was returned to her by police.