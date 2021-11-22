Police shoot coyote behind school after people bitten in North York park

The day after two people were attacked by a coyote in a North York park, police have shot and killed a coyote behind a school in the area.

Officers from the Toronto police emergency task force climbed onto the roof of a portable classroom at Hollywood Public School just before 11 a.m. and shot the animal.

Police say they believe it is the same coyote that bit at least two people at Bayview Valley Park Sunday.

In a tweet Sunday evening, police said an "aggressive" coyote had attacked people.

The city said it's abnormal for a coyote to bite a human and they generally don't pose a threat to the public.

Still, it's not the first time a coyote has acted aggressively in the city this year.

In July, a 10-year-old girl in Scarborough was chased by a coyote while walking her dog. The dog was injured after it attempted to fight off the animal. That same month, a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote in Oshawa.

In B.C. earlier this year, the provincial ministry responsible for wildlife said it would place traps in Vancouver's biggest park to remove and euthanize up to 35 coyotes after a rash of attacks on humans.