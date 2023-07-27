Man dead after daytime stabbing in east Toronto

A man is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing in the city's east end Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Suzanne Redman said officers were called in around 10:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing on Coxwell Avenue, north of Dundas Street East.

Once on scene, officers found a man police believe to be in his 60s with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died, she said.

A man was also arrested at the scene, and there are no outstanding suspects, Redman said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them.