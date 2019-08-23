Man tried to evade officers by rolling through cow manure, police say

Provincial police say a man rolled through cow manure in an effort to evade officers in Prince Edward County this week.

OPP allege the 23-year-old man was involved in an early morning collision on Friday and ran from the scene.

They got reports around 1 a.m. of a grey vehicle found in a ditch, and a man hiding in the bushes.

Police say the man had rolled or crawled into cow manure while trying to evade officers.

The man is facing several charges, including failure to stop after an accident and driving while under suspension.