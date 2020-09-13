Ontario reports 204 cases of COVID-19, a slight drop from past 2 days

Ontario reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight dip from the past two days.

Sixty-four per cent of Sunday's cases are in people under the age of 40, said Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott in a tweet.

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel regions make up the majority of the daily case count, reporting 63, 47 and 35, respectively.

A total of 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases at all.

The daily case increase brings the cumulative total in the province since the outbreak began to 44,504. Of this number, nearly 90 per cent are considered resolved, with 124 new cases marked as resolved on Sunday.

The province processed 31,143 tests on Saturday.