Ontario reports 232 COVID-19 cases, with daily count once again above 200

Ontario reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the second time the province's daily count has exceeded 200 this week.

Sixty-seven per cent of Saturday's cases are in people under the age of 40, a percentage that is similar to that of Friday, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions make up the bulk of the cases, reporting 77, 62 and 27, respectively.

A total of 27 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 15 reporting no new cases at all.

Elliott said the 0.5 per cent daily increase brings the province's total cases count to 44,300. Of those, nearly 90 per cent of cases are considered resolved, with 119 new cases marked as resolved on Saturday.

The minister tweeted that the number of hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and vented patients all declined on Saturday, reporting 43, 12 and 8 respectively.

The province reported one new death since its last report.

A total of 35,618 tests were processed on Friday.

Markham group home has 2nd outbreak

Meanwhile, a group home in Markham has declared its second outbreak of COVID-19 after a caregiver tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The Participation House, a facility for adults with developmental and physical disabilities, experienced an outbreak back in April that resulted in the death of six residents. The home declared a state of emergency after staff walked out due to shortages of supplies and workers.

The first outbreak at the homes was declared over in June.