No COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at UHN for the first time in months

Toronto's University Health Network (UHN) is reporting no admitted COVID-19 cases in its hospitals for the first time in months.

The network, which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, currently has no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 nor has it received any new COVID-19 patients since Wednesday, said Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of UHN, on Twitter.

While the announcement doesn't signify the battle against COVID-19 is over, it's an indication of the hard work of hospital employees and Canadians who are following public health protocols, said Smith.

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said UHN's news comes as the province is seeing ICU admissions and ventilator usage drop in hospitals across Ontario.

There's been a gradual decline of cases and an increase in recoveries reflected in hospitalization data, which provides some good news for the province at this point during the pandemic, said Williams.

"We've been moving down steadily and UHN with the size it is is a remarkable milestone," he said.

CBC News has reached out to the UHN for more details on the announcement.