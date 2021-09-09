Ontario reports 798 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as more students head back to class

Ontario reported another 798 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards head back to class.

Of the cases reported with a known vaccination status:

497, or 62.2​ per cent, were in unvaccinated people.

57, or 7.1 per cent, had a single dose.

178, or 22.3 per cent, had two doses.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Thursday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 723.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 29,684.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.1 per cent.

Active cases: 6,056.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 185, with 99 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 9,579.