Ontario reports 798 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as more students head back to class

Ontario reported another 798 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as students in the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards head back to class.
Of the cases reported with a known vaccination status:
- 497, or 62.2 per cent, were in unvaccinated people.
- 57, or 7.1 per cent, had a single dose.
- 178, or 22.3 per cent, had two doses.
Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Thursday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 723.
Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 29,684.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.1 per cent.
Active cases: 6,056.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 185, with 99 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 9,579.
