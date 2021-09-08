Ontario reports 554 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Wednesday

Ontario reported another 554 cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths of people with the illness on Wednesday, the third day in a row with a daily case count of under 600.

The province said that due to a "data clean-up," 11 of the deaths reported today had occurred within the last week, and five of the deaths happened more than two months ago.

Of the cases reported with a known vaccination status:

319, or ​57.5 per cent, were in unvaccinated people.

56, or 10.1​ per cent, had a single dose.

136, or 24.5 per cent, had two doses.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Tuesday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 732.

Tests completed: 21,840.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.3 per cent.

Active cases: 6,040.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 194, with 115 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 16 more deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,569.

Vaccinations: 38,174 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered by public health units on Tuesday. About 77.4 per cent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses. That represents 68.5 per cent of the province's total population.