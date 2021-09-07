Ontario reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days

Ontario reported an additional 1,145 cases of COVID-19 from over the last two days on Tuesday.

Because of the Labour Day long weekend, the province published two days worth of data this morning. A total of 581 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday with another 564 on Tuesday.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Tuesday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 747.

Tests completed: 17,118.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.4 per cent.

Active cases: 6,272.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 165, with 113 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 9,553.