Ontario reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days
Ontario reported another 1,145 cases of COVID-19 over the last two days on Tuesday.
The 7-day average of daily cases has now reached 747
Ontario reported an additional 1,145 cases of COVID-19 from over the last two days on Tuesday.
Because of the Labour Day long weekend, the province published two days worth of data this morning. A total of 581 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday with another 564 on Tuesday.
Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Tuesday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 747.
Tests completed: 17,118.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.4 per cent.
Active cases: 6,272.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 165, with 113 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 9,553.
With files from The Canadian Press
