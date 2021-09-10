Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Province reported 11 more deaths, pushing total death toll to 9,590
Ontario reported another 848 cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths linked to the illness on Friday.
Of the deaths reported today, the Ministry of Health said six had occurred more than a month ago and were added to the daily count due to a "data cleanup."
The new cases include 166 cases in Toronto, 117 in Peel Region, 77 in York Region, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 53 in Hamilton, 53 in Ottawa and 48 in Durham Region.
Of the cases reported with a known vaccination status:
- 534, or 62.9 per cent, were in unvaccinated people.
- 76, or 8.9 per cent, had a single dose.
- 189, or 22.3 per cent, had two doses.
Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures for Friday from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 729.
Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 28,247.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 3.1 per cent.
Active cases: 6,123.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 177, with 97 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 11 more deaths, pushing the death toll to 9,590.
Vaccinations: 35,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered by public health units on Friday. About 77.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians, or those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses.
