Ontario premier, health minister to make announcement as mask mandates set to be dropped

CBC News will carry both news conferences live.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are set to make an announcement this morning, as CBC News has learned the province will drop most COVID-19 mask mandates — including in schools, restaurants and stores — across the province on March 21.

Two sources with the province's Progressive Conservative government confirmed the information, first reported by the Toronto Star, Tuesday night.

Shortly after Ford and Elliott's announcement, Ontario's top doctor is also set to provide an update on how the province plans to "live with and manage COVID-19" at 11 a.m.

The news conference will replace what was to be Dr. Kieran Moore's final planned pandemic briefing, which was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Moore has said in recent weeks that mask mandates will be lifted in the province by the end of this month if public health trends continue to improve.

He's also said he wants to end vaccination policy requirements for some sectors soon, but hasn't yet laid out a timeline for that.

The province has already begun rolling back some pandemic health measures, as it lifted proof-of-vaccination rules for certain businesses as well as capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings last week.