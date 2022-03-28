Ontario reports 655 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 158 patients in ICU
The number of hospitalizations reported Monday is up from 551 one week ago, although at least 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their figures on the weekend.
Hospitalizations, ICU occupancy up but least 10% of hospitals do not report data over the weekend
Ontario is reporting 655 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 158 patients in intensive care on Monday.
"We anticipate the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases," the Health Ministry noted on its website.
According to the ministry, there are 158 patients in intensive care, which is up from 119 reported a day before but down from 181 at this time last week.
Another four deaths were logged Monday, pushing the official death toll to 12,405.
