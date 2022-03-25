COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Ontario, though number of patients in ICU declines

Ontario is reporting 667 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus on Friday.

Earlier this week, the province lifted its mask mandates in most indoor settings — including schools, gyms and stores — with all remaining measures to curb the spread of the virus set to end on April 27.

When asked about the uptick in virus levels seen in the province's wastewater data, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference in Ottawa Friday that Ontario will continue moving forward with reopening in a "very cautious" way.

"We'll always be cautious, we'll always listen to the advice of Dr. [Kieran] Moore and other doctors around the province," Ford told reporters.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is confident that hospitals will have the capacity to handle a rise in hospital admissions and ICU occupancy that may come as a result of easing public health measures.

"Dr. Moore did indicate several times that as we reopened Ontario up, we would see higher levels in the wastewater surveillance," Elliott said Friday.

"This is something that was suggested to us that we would see so it's not surprising to us at all."

ICU occupancy continues on downward trend

The number of hospitalizations is up from 661 on Thursday and 615 one week ago.

About 46 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

ICU occupancy has been continuously declining for 11 days in a row, as the Ministry of Health reports 161 patients in intensive care Friday, which is slightly down from 165 reported a day before and 193 at this time last week.

​Roughly 76 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

The 22 deaths reported Friday push the official death toll to 12,388.

Another 2,761 new cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimated last week the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.